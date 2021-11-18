Zano Market Capitalization Reaches $33.40 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $33.40 million and approximately $333,790.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,438.00 or 0.98459423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.35 or 0.00313654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00533185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,937,147 coins and its circulating supply is 10,907,647 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

