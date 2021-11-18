Zap (ZAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,010.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $8.62 million and $81,010.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00214598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00083597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

