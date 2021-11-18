Zealium (NZL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $588.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $29,933.06 and $588.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $707.98 or 0.01200489 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.