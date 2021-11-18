Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25.

ZEN stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

