ZEON (ZEON) 1-Day Volume Tops $55,623.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. ZEON has a market cap of $60.70 million and $55,623.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00217487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

