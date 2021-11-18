ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,780,059 shares.The stock last traded at $48.34 and had previously closed at $49.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

