Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $131.08 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.