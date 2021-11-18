Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,008,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,073,000.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

