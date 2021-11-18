ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 10,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,127. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $77.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

