Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

ZYNE stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.