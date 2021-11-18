Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593,268. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

