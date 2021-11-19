$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $10,732,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a PE ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

