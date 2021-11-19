-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $386.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

