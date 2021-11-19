-$0.07 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Conformis by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,839. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

