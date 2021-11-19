$0.07 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. Joint has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth about $11,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

