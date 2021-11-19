-$0.13 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.37 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

