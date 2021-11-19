-$0.14 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after buying an additional 572,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 570,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.88. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

