$0.18 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. CAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

