-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingsoft Cloud.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 10,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,052. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.39. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 300,132 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.