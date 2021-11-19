-$0.23 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SRI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,906. The company has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.