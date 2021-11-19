$0.25 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $170.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.