-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.49). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 168,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 212,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

