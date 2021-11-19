$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.97.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 1,166,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,840. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

