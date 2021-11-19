$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $321,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares during the period.

SBH traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

