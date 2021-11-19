$0.79 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

