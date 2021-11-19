$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $343,189,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

