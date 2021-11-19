-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,642. The firm has a market cap of $935.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

