$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.45. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 8,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,086. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 242,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

