1,036 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $2,970,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $53,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,847 shares of company stock valued at $45,863,696. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

