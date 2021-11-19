10,630 Shares in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WF opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

