10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $794,150.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total value of $794,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics stock traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.74. 658,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,552. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 141.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

