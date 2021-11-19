$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $113.58 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of BL opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.37.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

