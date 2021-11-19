$131.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $131.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $132.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $533.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,121. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

