13,686 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

