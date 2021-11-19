137,000 Shares in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKWL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Shares of Franklin Wireless stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $51.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FKWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.