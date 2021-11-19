$144.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $144.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.95 million and the highest is $150.48 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $130.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $527.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.68 million to $536.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $667.21 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $761.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.