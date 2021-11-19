14,500 Shares in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 during the second quarter worth about $704,000.

NYSEARCA:UMDD opened at $37.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

