$167.30 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $167.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.03 million and the lowest is $164.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $661.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.91 million to $670.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $682.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.12 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,694,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.