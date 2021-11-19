17 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $307.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $308.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

