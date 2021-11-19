22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

XXII opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 57,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

