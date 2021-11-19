245,696 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Nano Dimension as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $19,716,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nano Dimension by 28.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 46.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NNDM stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

