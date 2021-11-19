$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

