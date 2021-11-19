$291.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce sales of $291.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $244.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ichor by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.