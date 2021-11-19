$322.53 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $322.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $462.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. 28,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

