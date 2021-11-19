333,984 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 333,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

