35,546 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 364,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 350,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.20 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.