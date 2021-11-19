424,500 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000. Cano Health makes up about 2.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 1,179,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,292,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,043,153 in the last ninety days.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

