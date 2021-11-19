4,688 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,984 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.