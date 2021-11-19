50,000 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Bought by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 0.1% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMM opened at $14.98 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

