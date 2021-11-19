$6.53 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report $6.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $9.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $10.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $68.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

LICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,936,000.

NYSE:LICY opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

